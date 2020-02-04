Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Just a joke' - Birmingham City fans in dreamland as Scott Hogan secures big win at Barnsley

'Just a joke' - Birmingham City fans in dreamland as Scott Hogan secures big win at Barnsley

Lichfield Mercury Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
'Just a joke' - Birmingham City fans in dreamland as Scott Hogan secures big win at BarnsleyBarnsley 0-1 Birmingham City reaction: Scott Hogan scored a third goal in as many games for his new side as Pep Clotet's secured a fourth straight win in all competitions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite' [Video]Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

New Program Aiming To Simplify NYC Housing Market, Ban Broker Fees [Video]New Program Aiming To Simplify NYC Housing Market, Ban Broker Fees

There's big news for renters in New York City. A new program is aiming to simplify the housing market and ban broker fees; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Showed tremendous energy' - Birmingham City player ratings as Scott Hogan wins it at Barnsley

'Showed tremendous energy' - Birmingham City player ratings as Scott Hogan wins it at BarnsleyBirmingham City player ratings: How we rated Pep Clotet's men as they recorded a third straight win in the Championship thanks to striker Scott Hogan's latest...
Lichfield Mercury

'I’m paying the price' - Star lifts lid on Aston Villa stay as Birmingham City prepare for FA Cup

'I’m paying the price' - Star lifts lid on Aston Villa stay as Birmingham City prepare for FA CupScott Hogan has taken to Birmingham City and Blues fans have taken to him but they must negotiate tonight's FA Cup replay without the Aston Villa man
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BirminghamFNH

Birmingham NewsHound 'Just a joke' - Birmingham City fans in dreamland as Scott Hogan secures b #BCFC #KRO #bluesLIVE #FNH https://t.co/lNAR6iqFor 52 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 'Just a joke' - Birmingham City fans in dreamland as Scott Hogan secures big win at Barnsley: https://t.co/hjD2PBLzUV 7 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News 'Just a joke' - Birmingham City fans in dreamland as Scott Hogan secures big win at Barnsley https://t.co/oSjba9CfEV https://t.co/GA50yLLfHL 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.