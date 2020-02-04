Global  

Both teams to score at Kilmarnock vs Rangers 11/10 for Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership contest

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Competition: Scottish Premiership Market: Both teams to score Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 In what could be a lively encounter on Wednesday night, Rangers will make the trip to Rugby Park with their sights set on trying to close the deficit. Starting with the hosts, earning an FA Cup replay away at Aberdeen over the weekend, […]

The post Both teams to score at Kilmarnock vs Rangers 11/10 for Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership contest appeared first on Soccer News.
