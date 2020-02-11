Global  

Tiger Woods: Premier Golf League approaches former world number one

BBC Sport Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Former world number one Tiger Woods has been approached by the organisers of the Premier Golf League - a proposed tour to rival the PGA Tour.
Genesis Invitational Preview

Genesis Invitational Preview 00:43

 The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, welcomes a loaded PGA Tour field to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Katie Johnston reports.

Tiger Woods on Why He Chose the Ozarks to Design a Course

RIDGEDALE, Mo. -- A week of speculation came to an end Tuesday morning, when Bass Pro Shops owner and pro golfer Tiger Woods held a news conference to announce a new Woods-designed golf course near Big..

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Tiger Woods: Premier Golf League hold 'talks' with former world No 1 to rival PGA Tour

The new league would see players compete for a $240 million prize fund with Woods admitting he is assessing his options
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Tiger mulling approach from proposed Premier Golf League

Tiger Woodssays he's been approached by organisers of a proposed Premier Golf League.
News24 Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersReuters India

