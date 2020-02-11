Golf-Woods says has been approached about Premier Golf League

Global  

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League (PGL) and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.
Tiger Woods: Premier Golf League hold 'talks' with former world No 1 to rival PGA Tour

The new league would see players compete for a $240 million prize fund with Woods admitting he is assessing his options
Independent Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News

Rory McIlroy rules out potentially joining breakaway Premier Golf League

Rory McIlroy rules out potentially joining breakaway Premier Golf LeagueWorld No.1 Rory McIlroy has dealt the Premier Golf League (PGL) a significant blow by announcing he will not be joining any breakaway league from the PGA Tour.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNews24BBC SportReutersBBC News

