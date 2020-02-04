Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cowboys free agency 2020: Dallas aims at more years on Dak Prescott deal; prepared to tag Amari Cooper

Cowboys free agency 2020: Dallas aims at more years on Dak Prescott deal; prepared to tag Amari Cooper

CBS Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
There's only a few key points to be ironed out with Dak Prescott
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Offseason Underway: What Players Are Going Where? [Video]NFL Offseason Underway: What Players Are Going Where?

Bill Jones, Keith Russell and Desmond Purnell go "bargain hunting" to find out what the asking price for Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper might be as contract negotiations hit high gear for both players...

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Whitlock: Dak Prescott’s mounting frustration is writing a $40M check the Cowboys can’t cash

Jason Whitlock: Dak Prescott’s mounting frustration is writing a $40M check the Cowboys can’t cashOn today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock discusses Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Whitlock thinks that Dak's mounting...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.