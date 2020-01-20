Virat Kohli: We were not at all good on the field

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () *Mt. Maunganui (NZ):* It's not even a fortnight for the Indian team's first-ever 5-0 win on tour in the T20 format here. However, on the same ground on Tuesday, India were humbled 0-3 in the ODI format by New Zealand.
It's a rarity to see India missing regular openers [Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan] due to injury, captain...
Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..