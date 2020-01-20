Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Virat Kohli: We were not at all good on the field

Virat Kohli: We were not at all good on the field

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Virat Kohli: We were not at all good on the field*Mt. Maunganui (NZ):* It's not even a fortnight for the Indian team's first-ever 5-0 win on tour in the T20 format here. However, on the same ground on Tuesday, India were humbled 0-3 in the ODI format by New Zealand.

It's a rarity to see India missing regular openers [Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan] due to injury, captain...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published

IND vs AUS Three good partnerships back to back were crucial for team Virat Kohli [Video]IND vs AUS Three good partnerships back to back were crucial for team Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS Three good partnerships back to back were crucial for team Virat Kohli

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virat Kohli thanks fans after becoming first Indian to reach 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Records, achievements, milestones - be it on or off-field - Virat Kohli makes sure to achieve it all.
DNA

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli records lowest average in five years

When one says Virat Kohli, numerous records and milestones come to mind. Its, however, very rare when the Indian skipper has had a bad day on-field and what's...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.