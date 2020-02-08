After 7 years, Virat Kohli fails to score a fifty in 3 consecutive ODI series

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for nine runs off 12 deliveries he played. With this score, Virat Kohli has now failed to score a century in three ODI series in a row. The last time that Kohli did not manage to score a ton in 3 successive ODI series was back in 2012-13... 👓 View full article

