After 7 years, Virat Kohli fails to score a fifty in 3 consecutive ODI series

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
In the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand, captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for nine runs off 12 deliveries he played. With this score, Virat Kohli has now failed to score a century in three ODI series in a row. The last time that Kohli did not manage to score a ton in 3 successive ODI series was back in 2012-13...
India suffer ODI series whitewash against New Zealand

India suffer ODI series whitewash against New Zealand 04:53

 "This was the first dead rubber for Virat Kohli after 17 series as ODI captain. One expected India would avoid the ignominy of 3-0 whitewash but they were humbled by the host on the same ground where they had registered the 5-0 win in T20 series.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Games were not as bad as scoreline suggests': Virat Kohli after India's first ODI series whitewash in 31 years

Brief Scores: New Zealand 300/5 (Henry Nicholls 80, Martin Guptill 66, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-47) defeat India 296/7 (KL Rahul 112, Manish Pandey 42, Hamish Bennett...
DNA

'ODIs aren't too relevant': Virat Kohli says he is not too bothered with India's ODI series loss vs New Zealand

India's top and middle-order failed to deliver with the bat again during the ODI in Auckland on Saturday.
DNA


