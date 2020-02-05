Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > This Week in La Liga: Barcelona Real Madrid keep pace, Dembele season over, Hatem Ben Arfa debut

This Week in La Liga: Barcelona Real Madrid keep pace, Dembele season over, Hatem Ben Arfa debut

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
This Week in La Liga: Barcelona Real Madrid keep pace, Dembele season over, Hatem Ben Arfa debutWhat's been going on in LaLiga this past week? A new milestone for Sergio Ramos, injury news out of Barcelona and a long-awaited debut for Hatem Ben Arfa.

*Real Madrid, Barcelona and Getafe keep up the pace at the top*
The top three all won this weekend, meaning that the top of the LaLiga Santander table remains as it was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200 [Video]Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200

Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200 Lil Wayne's latest album, 'Funeral,' would mark the rapper's fifth No. 1 album. The new album is expected to earn over 115,000 equivalent album..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

We´re tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything, says Athletic star Aduriz

Aritz Aduriz hopes to end his Athletic Bilbao career by winning the Copa del Rey, admitting he had grown tired of watching Barcelona and Real Madrid “win...
SoccerNews.com

Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: La Liga champions cut Real Madrid's lead

Clement Lenglet scores the winning goal and is sent off as Barcelona beat Real Betis to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

driveball17

soccer lover BARCELONA VS GETAFE | LA LIGA BIG MATCH OF THIS WEEK https://t.co/RFLZAp2klB via @YouTube 11 hours ago

omosh_jeff

Jeff D‘Omosh RT @TomAllnuttAFP: Getafe are 3rd in La Liga, with Barcelona and Ajax up next. I spent some time there this week and spoke to Allan Nyom ab… 12 hours ago

TomAllnuttAFP

Tom Allnutt Getafe are 3rd in La Liga, with Barcelona and Ajax up next. I spent some time there this week and spoke to Allan Ny… https://t.co/vw6bAggf45 2 days ago

Football_Mins

Football_Minute The Spanish Football Federation and La Liga have granted Barcelona a permission to sign an emergency replacement fo… https://t.co/tshIb3Wnur 3 days ago

VillarrealUSA

Villarreal USA As Villarreal chase Europa league qualification, what do we need to happen this week in La Liga? #Villarreal #UEL… https://t.co/jCCf5BxRIN 4 days ago

mid_day

mid-day This Week In La Liga: Barcelona Real Madrid Keep Pace, Dembele Season Over, Hatem Ben Arfa Debut https://t.co/0cCT2a9YvE 4 days ago

FI_Private_Eye

FI_Private_Eye 18 yo Reinier Jesus, Real Madrid's recent £23M purchase from Flamengo arrives in Spain this week Regarded as the t… https://t.co/z4xRRyswDr 5 days ago

Pinnacle

Pinnacle "This might be a match between second and third, although Barcelona are strong favourites to make it 11 wins out of… https://t.co/MTAmjKjOvq 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.