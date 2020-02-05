|
This Week in La Liga: Barcelona Real Madrid keep pace, Dembele season over, Hatem Ben Arfa debut
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
What's been going on in LaLiga this past week? A new milestone for Sergio Ramos, injury news out of Barcelona and a long-awaited debut for Hatem Ben Arfa.
*Real Madrid, Barcelona and Getafe keep up the pace at the top*
The top three all won this weekend, meaning that the top of the LaLiga Santander table remains as it was...
