Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Zach Hyman had two goals in...

Late-arriving Maple Leaf Kasperi Kapanen contrite after scratch against Senators The Maple Leafs scratched Kasperi Kapanen for Saturday night's game against Ottawa after the speedy winger showed up late for the previous day's practice. He...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



