Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2
Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Zach Hyman had two goals in...
Seattle Times

Late-arriving Maple Leaf Kasperi Kapanen contrite after scratch against Senators

The Maple Leafs scratched Kasperi Kapanen for Saturday night's game against Ottawa after the speedy winger showed up late for the previous day's practice. He...
CBC.ca


AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "Kapanen Scores in OT, Maple Leafs Beat Coyotes 3-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/KgtYvAGmC1 4 minutes ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun Quick Kapanen scores OT winner as Leafs beat Coyotes. Via @koshtorontosun: https://t.co/o8tKsJkz3O #LeafsForever https://t.co/ebdqWKdyii 21 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "Kapanen Scores in OT, Maple Leafs Beat Coyotes 3-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/b3nimiigiL 28 minutes ago

CoyotesGameBot

Coyotes Game Bot Toronto Maple Leafs score. 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 Kasperi Kapanen (11) scores on a wrist shot from 14 feet away with 01:18 left in… https://t.co/s6Ex0COUoR 1 hour ago

MapleLeafsBot

Toronto Maple Leafs Game Bot Toronto Maple Leafs GOAL! 🚨🚨🚨🚨 Jason Spezza scores (9th) on a wrist shot from 23 feet away with 03:27 left in the… https://t.co/C0sYSafFPC 4 days ago

MapleLeafsBot

Toronto Maple Leafs Game Bot Toronto Maple Leafs GOAL! 🚨🚨 Auston Matthews scores (38th) on a backhand from 17 feet away with 03:04 left in the… https://t.co/NBC1NjHmOV 6 days ago

njoldersma85

Nick RT @MapleLeafsBot: Toronto Maple Leafs GOAL! 🚨🚨 William Nylander scores (25th) on a tip-in from 14 feet away with 00:55 left in the 2nd pe… 1 week ago

