Sources: Crane, Astros to talk scandal strategy

ESPN Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Astros owner Jim Crane is expected to meet with the entire roster Wednesday to discuss how the team will publicly address the sign-stealing scandal that led to the firing of GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.
