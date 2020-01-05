Global  

Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Zach Hyman had two goals in regulation for Toronto, and Alexander Kerfoot added two assists. Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots. Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona. Adin Hill made 38 saves. […]
