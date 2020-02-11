Global  

NHL notebook: Oilers star McDavid (quad) out 2-3 weeks

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a quadriceps injury, general manager Ken Holland announced Tuesday.
Oilers' Connor McDavid out 2 to 3 weeks with quad injury

Oilers' Connor McDavid out 2 to 3 weeks with quad injury
