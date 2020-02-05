Global  

One News Page > Sports News > NHL game between St. Louis and Anaheim postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench.

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
News video: St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights 02:38

 Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 02/08/2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench [Video]Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench

Tuesday night's game in Anaheim between the Ducks and the St. Louis Blues has been postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with 7:50 left in the first period.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:54Published

St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights [Video]St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 02/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester taken to hospital after cardiac episode on bench and is conscious and alert, team says

FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS SportsChicago S-T

Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SJWsAttackAll

Exceptional Circumstances RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: NHL game between St. Louis and Anaheim postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench. 12 minutes ago

nortouQ

nortouQ RT @TSNHockey: DEVELOPING: Game between Blues and Ducks in Anaheim postponed after St. Louis defenceman Jay Bouwmeester was taken to the dr… 25 minutes ago

EvanykTommy

Tommy RT @CompleteHkyNews: Tonight’s game between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues has been cancelled after Jay Bouwmeester had a major medi… 26 minutes ago

WestleySnipes_

Wes RT @NHLdotcom: The game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed in the… 29 minutes ago

