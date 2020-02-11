Global  

Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
News video: Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 00:39

 After three days of canine competition, the top dog has been crowned at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Man's best friend' gets groomed at Westminster [Video]'Man's best friend' gets groomed at Westminster

During the second day of competition at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, owners and handlers could be seen grooming their pups, some of which even began licking their chops with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show [Video]Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

There’s more than 2,000 dogs, but only one can take home the title of Best In Show. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock got a behind-the-scenes look at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Standard poodle wins Westminster best in show

Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club. Bourbon the whippet finished second.
ESPN

Siba the Standard Poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show win puts the Standard Poodle into elite company as one of only four breeds with five or more Best in Show wins.
USATODAY.com

