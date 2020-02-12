Global  

Siba the Standard Poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show win puts the Standard Poodle into elite company as one of only four breeds with five or more Best in Show wins.
News video: Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 00:39

 After three days of canine competition, the top dog has been crowned at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

WEB EXTRA: Westminster Dog Show Winner On Victory Tour [Video]WEB EXTRA: Westminster Dog Show Winner On Victory Tour

“BEST IN SHOW”: Siba the standard poodle won the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Here's a look at her victory tour.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published

Westminster’s ‘Best In Show’ Poodle is Addicted To McDonalds and Ate It Before Winning! [Video]Westminster’s ‘Best In Show’ Poodle is Addicted To McDonalds and Ate It Before Winning!

Who says dog food has to be bland? Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Siba, the Westminster “Best in Show” poodle’s favorite McDonalds snack.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:48Published


Westminster Dog Show crowns Siba, the standard poodle 'Best in Show'

Siba the standard poodle won Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
USATODAY.com

'Daniel got snubbed': Fans have mixed reactions to Poodle named Siba winning Westminster Dog Show

Win marks fifth time a standard poodle has been named Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Independent


