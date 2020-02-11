Global  

Watch | Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy

Hindu Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A video interview of AAP MLA Naresh Yadav who speaks about the shooting incident in Delhi that led to the death of Ashok Mann
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed 02:29

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy was attacked on Feb 11. Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman. The attack took place around 11 pm at South Delhi’s Aruna Asaf Ali Marg.

Recent related news from verified sources

Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in Delhi, one killed

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh expressed his shock at the murder and slammed the police.
Zee News

Delhi: AAP volunteer dead, another injured after shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy

According to a post on AAP's official Twitter handle, the volunteer's name is Ashok Mann.
DNA

