Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1

Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1Jamie Benn got his sixth career hat trick _ despite putting only two pucks in the net _ and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jamie Benn leads Stars with hat trick [Video]Jamie Benn leads Stars with hat trick

Jamie Benn lights the lamp thrice in a 4-1 win against the Hurricanes, earning the sixth hat trick of his career

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:44Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.