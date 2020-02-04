Boxer Tyson Fury gifts wife Paris a lollipop every Valentine's Day!

Global  

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury's wife Paris has revealed that her hubby is a softie and a romantic at heart—he buys her a lollipop every Valentine's Day.

Paris has five kids—Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia Amber, two and Prince Adonis Amaziah, one, with Fury. The couple shared...
