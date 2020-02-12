Draisaitl, Yamamoto lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-3

Global  

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, Kailer Yamamoto scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers won without captain Connor McDavid in the lineup, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Tuesday night. Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (30-20-6), who will be without McDavid for two to […]
