Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight could finally be on after key backroom change

Daily Star Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight could finally be on after key backroom changeManny Pacquiao has teamed up with the same management firm as Conor McGregor - Paradigm Sports Management
