Mitchell, No. 4 SDSU beat New Mexico 82-59, win MWC title

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Junior forward Matt Mitchell had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double and scored his 1,000 career point for No. 4 San Diego State, which beat New Mexico 82-59 Tuesday night to win the Mountain West Conference championship and remain the nation’s only undefeated team. Yanni Wetzell added 20 […] 👓 View full article

