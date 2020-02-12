Global  

Women's Tri-series: Jonassen claims five wickets to help Australia beat India in final

Zee News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Jess Jonassen's five-wicket haul enabled Australia women to defeat India by 11 runs in the finals of the Women`s Tri-series here at the Bay Oval on Wednesday.
Australia beat India, win women's tri-series final

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia beat India by 11 runs to win the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series here on Wednesday. Set a target of...
IndiaTimes

Women's T20 Tri-series: Beth Mooney's 71*, Jess Jonassen 5 for 12 hands Australia title victory over India

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur tried everything to get the Indian women's team towards victory, however, with the fall of their wickets, the batting order...
DNA

