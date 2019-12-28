Global  

Dale Steyn sets sights on T20 World Cup this year!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
*East London:* Dale Steyn is determined to be part of South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November after switching his focus from Test cricket to the shortest form of the game. South Africa's all-time leading Test wicket-taker will be 37 by the time the global showpiece starts and has not played...
