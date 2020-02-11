Global  

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi feel India-Pakistan series 'better for sport'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Former India and Pakistan players Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi said that cricket matches between the two countries will be better for the game as a whole. Afridi said that the series would be "bigger than the Ashes." Both players have been part of teams that toured either countries in bilateral series. While they...
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi bat for India vs Pakistan bilateral series


Indian Express

'It'll be bigger than Ashes': Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi give verdict on resuming India-Pakistan bilateral series

The two nations last took on each other back in 2012-13 where Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1, and the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie.
DNA


