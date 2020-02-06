Global  

Coronavirus: Chinese Grand Prix expected to be postponed over virus fears

BBC Sport Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Chinese Grand Prix - due to take place in Shanghai on 19 April - is expected to be postponed due to coronavirus fears.
News video: 'That's how it is' - Renault F1 driver Ocon on Chinese GP cancellation due to coronavirus

'That's how it is' - Renault F1 driver Ocon on Chinese GP cancellation due to coronavirus 01:02

 Esteban Ocon says "that's how it is", while Renault F1 teammate Daniel Ricciardo says it was "a decision that needed to come soon" following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix because of the coronavirus.

McLaren drivers back Chinese Grand prix delay over virus [Video]McLaren drivers back Chinese Grand prix delay over virus

SHOWS: WOKING NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. MCLAREN DRIVERS LANDO NORRIS AND CARLOS SAINZ AT CAR LAUNCH 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MCLAREN DRIVER CARLOS SAINZ

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19.

F1: Chinese GP postponed amidst Coronavirus fears

The Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April 19 was postponed Wednesday because of the "continued spread" of the deadly coronavirus, motorsport's governing body...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times•Bangkok Post•Daily Star•WorldNews•Japan Today•Reuters•CBC.ca

Coronavirus puts Chinese Grand Prix in jeopardy

The Chinese Grand Prix is under threat after Shanghai sports authorities recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus...
The Age

