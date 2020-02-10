Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > PC Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in charge

PC Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in charge

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader PC Chacko has tendered his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders' reply

Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders' reply 06:39

 Day after Delhi polls, Congress leaders sparked speculation. Congress' PC Chacko didn't rule out a post-poll alliance with AAP. Meanwhile, other Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury showered praise on Kejriwal-led AAP.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News [Video]Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:12Published

Delhi polls | ‘Did my best’: Delhi Congress president before tendering resignation [Video]Delhi polls | ‘Did my best’: Delhi Congress president before tendering resignation

Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra tendered his resignation from party. Before resigning, Subhash said he did his best. Congress did not secure a seat in the Delhi polls. AAP swept Delhi polls..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of PC Chacko, Subhash Chopra; Shakti Sinh Gohil appointed as interim Congress in-charge for Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening accepted the resignations of Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko and Delhi Congress President...
Zee News

PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress in-charge, blames late Sheila Dikshit for party's dismal show

PC Chacko on Wednesday (February 12) resigned as the Congress in-charge for Delhi after the party's dismal performance in Delhi Assembly election 2020.
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.