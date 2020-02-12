LPG price hiked by Rs 144.5 per cylinder

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. But to insulate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged.
