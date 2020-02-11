Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Liverpool FC are interested in signing Villarreal’s highly-rated winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are one of a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the Nigeria international. The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are […]



The post Liverpool FC to rival Chelsea FC for 20-year-old La Liga winger – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

