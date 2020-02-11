Global  

Liverpool FC to rival Chelsea FC for 20-year-old La Liga winger – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Liverpool FC are interested in signing Villarreal’s highly-rated winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are one of a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the Nigeria international. The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are […]

The post Liverpool FC to rival Chelsea FC for 20-year-old La Liga winger – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are back in contention for their game against Norwich

 Premier League leaders Liverpool could have winger Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner back for Norwich game

Chelsea FC interested in 26-year-old Ajax winger – report

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential bid for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, according to a report in England. The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are...
The Sport Review

Transfer report: Liverpool failed with £30m bid for starlet Samuel Chukwueze in January, now Chelsea and Manchester City are keen

Liverpool may hold a 22 point lead in the Premier League title race, but Jurgen Klopp is already looking ahead to next season it seems. According to reports, the...
talkSPORT

