Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Antoine Griezmann issues statement following Lionel Messi Barcelona rift claims

Antoine Griezmann issues statement following Lionel Messi Barcelona rift claims

Daily Star Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Antoine Griezmann issues statement following Lionel Messi Barcelona rift claimsBarcelona have faced a challenging few weeks with reported issues surrounding Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola [Video]It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says it’s his wish for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, pouring cold water on the idea that Manchester City could sign the Argentine.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Barcelona must agree amicable split if divorce is coming – Kaka

Kaka believes Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona and warned it is important there is no messy divorce if the Argentina star moves on from Camp Nou. Six-time...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Man City ‘could sign Lionel Messi for FREE’ as they look to profit from Barcelona spat

Manchester City are reportedly hoping to benefit from Lionel Messi’s Barcelona spat and land the Argentine maestro on a FREE TRANSFER. Messi’s future at the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.