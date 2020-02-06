Antoine Griezmann issues statement following Lionel Messi Barcelona rift claims

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola Pep Guardiola says it’s his wish for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, pouring cold water on the idea that Manchester City could sign the Argentine. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:23Published 1 week ago