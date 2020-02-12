Global  

Timo Werner to Liverpool rumours grow as reliable source talks up €60m Anfield switch

Team Talk Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Liverpool's prospects of signing Timo Werner have received a significant lift after a source in Germany made a confident claim.

