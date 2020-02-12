Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Busts 1.0 includes big names like Fernando Tatis, Vladimir Guerrero

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Busts 1.0 includes big names like Fernando Tatis, Vladimir Guerrero

CBS Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by avoiding these 12.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep Strategies: How to make the third base position work for you

Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first. Or you could just plan to take more than one, as Scott White points...
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.