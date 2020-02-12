Dan Gosling brands referee Jon Moss a ‘disgrace’, claiming he mocked Bournemouth over relegation troubles and told players ‘you’re having one’
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has dramatically accused referee Jon Moss of mocking him and his teammates for their lowly position in the Premier League. Moss was in charge of the Cherries’ Premier League match at Sheffield United on Sunday. The Blades won the game 2-1, keeping Bournemouth in a relegation battle. They are currently 16th, […]
Referee Jonathan Moss is set to avoid punishment following Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling's claims.
The post Bournemouth frustrated as PGMOL find ref Moss... Team Talk Also reported by •Seattle Times •Independent •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph