Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Been found out' - Huddersfield Town fans react after 'tragic' Nottingham Forest debut

'Been found out' - Huddersfield Town fans react after 'tragic' Nottingham Forest debut

Nottingham Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
'Been found out' - Huddersfield Town fans react after 'tragic' Nottingham Forest debutNottingham Forest transfer news | Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi made five changes to the side that had started the 2-0 victory over promotion rivals Leeds United and handed on-loan Huddersfield Town winger Adama Diakhaby his full debut.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Embarassing!' - Why Leeds United fans are poking fun at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest news | Sabri Lamouchi's side have joined a host of other Championship clubs in suffering disappointing defeat directly after beating Marcelo...
Nottingham Post

'Poisonous panic' - Leeds fans look ahead to crunch clash vs Nottingham Forest

'Poisonous panic' - Leeds fans look ahead to crunch clash vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest news | The Reds take on Marcelo Bielsa's side in their next Championship match on Saturday at the City Ground
Nottingham Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'Been found out' - Huddersfield Town fans react after 'tragic' Nottingham Forest debut https://t.co/h94cRzgRDN 6 minutes ago

mattyboy2404

Mattyboy24 RT @NottmForestNews: 'Been found out' - Huddersfield Town fans react after 'tragic' Nottingham Forest debut (Nottinghamshire Live) https://… 47 minutes ago

NottmForestNews

Nottm Forest news 'Been found out' - Huddersfield Town fans react after 'tragic' Nottingham Forest debut (Nottinghamshire Live) https://t.co/qwa0ZWldQE 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.