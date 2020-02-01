Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what's been said about Dennis Bergkamp & Eric Cantona

Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what's been said about Dennis Bergkamp & Eric Cantona

Football.london Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what's been said about Dennis Bergkamp & Eric CantonaArsenal and Manchester United supporters react as talkSPORT host makes huge claim about Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in comparison to Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Romesh Ranganathan on the Perils of Supporting Arsenal 😅 | Why I Love This Game with Patrice Evra [Video]Romesh Ranganathan on the Perils of Supporting Arsenal 😅 | Why I Love This Game with Patrice Evra

Romesh Ranganathan tells us the ups and downs of every diehard Arsenal fan in Why I Love This Game. He recounts his club playing against Patrice's United, and how his father would deal with their..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 32:44Published

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan [Video]Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what Son Heung-min did against Southampton

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what Son Heung-min did against SouthamptonLatest Tottenham news includes reaction from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United fans to the Lilywhites' 3-2 FA Cup fourth round replay win over Southampton
Football.london

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino labelled ‘irreplaceable’ and comparison made to Arsenal and Manchester United legends

Roberto Firmino’s influence on Liverpool is comparable to Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona’s at Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Adam Catterall....
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what's been said about Dennis Bergkamp & Eric Cantona… https://t.co/qEmPkggpoW 4 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what's been said about Dennis Bergkamp & Eric Cantona… https://t.co/EiJCnquHdK 4 minutes ago

colleggedropout

Coup De Grace RT @adamrowecomedy: Nobody actually believe the Prem is low quality, it’s a coping mechanism for United fans facing mediocrity, Arsenal wat… 2 days ago

Arsenal_Fever

Arsenal Fever Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Man United fans can't believe what Nicolas Pepe has said - https://t.co/ijDoPNRPWZ https://t.co/u7MHkDZmTa 3 days ago

Greatne18743905

Anthony Needam @akinalabi @biolakazeem Most every fans panic like Manchester United fans? We believe in process and Arsenal fans are happy with Arteta. 3 days ago

FPL_Ross

FPL Ross Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Man United fans can't believe what Nicolas Pepe has said https://t.co/yc8gspbb4K 4 days ago

FPL_Ross

FPL Ross Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what Son Heung-min did against Southampton https://t.co/UUNj27WDcf 6 days ago

ArsenalNewdaily

Arsenal Newsdaily Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United fans can't believe what Son Heung-min did against Southampton -… https://t.co/5KlEGWG3mI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.