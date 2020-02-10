Global  

Glenn Maxwell's return to Australia limited over side postponed due to elbow surgery

Zee News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Glenn Maxwell`s return to Australia`s national side has been short-lived with the all-rounder ruled out of their limited-overs tour of South Africa to have elbow surgery.
Surgery forces Maxwell out of South Africa tour

Glenn Maxwell's return to national duties is set to be delayed until at least the middle of the year with the explosive all-rounder set to undergo elbow surgery.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Hindu

A’s right-hander Daniel Mengden undergoes elbow surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden underwent surgery on his pitching elbow on Monday. The A’s said Mengden had arthroscopic...
Seattle Times


