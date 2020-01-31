Man Utd fans rinse club over Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial Twitter poll gaffe



Recent related videos from verified sources Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd Fernandes fit enough to play for Manchester United Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:45Published 3 weeks ago Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Man Utd fans in meltdown at Bruno Fernandes worldie goal in training Fred looked astounded as Man Utd's latest signing nonchalantly whipped a free-kick over the wall and into the net during a training session in Malaga

Daily Star 5 days ago



Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes hilariously hits out at Anthony Martial after Chelsea win Bruno Fernandes got his first assist for Manchester United as he set up Harry Maguire against Chelsea but he has now hilariously hit out at Anthony Martial

Daily Star 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this