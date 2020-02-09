MotoGP star Valentino Rossi responds to journalist’s brutal retirement verdict



Recent related news from verified sources I'm in no hurry to retire from MotoGP - Rossi Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi said Sunday he was in no hurry to retire amid speculation the veteran might quit the sport after several lean...

