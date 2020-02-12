Global  

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to virus

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to virus
 Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to virus

LONDON (AP) — Formula One’s governing body on Wednesday postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April, the latest sporting...
2020 F1 Chinese GP set to be called off after coronavirus outbreak

Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix is set to be called off, with an announcement about a potential postponement of the race due to be made as soon as Wednesday
