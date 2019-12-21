Global  

2011 World Cup win feels like yesterday, says Sachin Tendulkar

Zee News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The 2011 World Cup victory still gives Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar the goosebumps as he feels the entire incident just happened "yesterday".
Dream come true, just the beginning: Akbar Ali on U-19 World Cup win

Potchefstroom: Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali said it's a dream come true for him and his team and that it is just the beginning for them after they stunned...
Mid-Day

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment, relive how the 2011 WC final went down!

*New Delhi:* Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the 2011 World Cup win, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

