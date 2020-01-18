Global  

Boxing news: Tyson Fury’s father John Fury tells the story of why he named his son after Mike Tyson back in 1988

talkSPORT Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
When Tyson Fury was born back in 1988, Mike Tyson ruled supreme as undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Back then it seemed ludicrous to think the young ‘Gypsy King’ would ever follow in the footsteps of ‘Iron Mike’ as he was three months premature and weighed just 1lb. Fury was given slim chances of […]
