AP Source: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
AP Source: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel TuckerA person familiar with the decision says Colorado coach Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program
News video: Luke Fickell explains why he decided to stay at University of Cincinnati

Luke Fickell explains why he decided to stay at University of Cincinnati 01:58

 Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell used one word to explain why he decided to stay put after interviewing for a job with Michigan State. “Family," Fickell said in a video released by UC.

MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position [Video]MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position

After initially saying no, the Colorado head coach couldn't pass up another offer by the university.

University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm [Video]University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm

Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell will stay put after interviewing for a job at Michigan State.

AP Sources: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker

Two people familiar with the decision say Colorado coach Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program
FOX Sports

Report: Michigan State to hire Colorado's Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio

Michigan State has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to make Colorado's Mel Tucker the next head coach of the Spartans.
USATODAY.com

