Sport24.co.za | Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020

Liverpool hope to begin work on their £60 million Anfield Road redevelopment by the end of the year.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after almost 60 years SWMDsanta - Tom HitchenorBritain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after donning his festive red suit for almost 60 YEARS. Ray Hulse, 75, has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published on December 16, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Liverpool reveal timeline for Anfield Road redevelopment with completion set for 2022/23 season Proposed rebuild of the Anfield Road stand will add 5,200 general admission seats and 1,800 for hospitality and take the ground's overall capacity to around...

Independent 2 hours ago



Liverpool give update on £60m Anfield stadium expansion plans in latest regeneration Liverpool’s plans for the redevelopment of Anfield will see the capacity increase to over 60,000

Daily Star 1 hour ago





Tweets about this