Sport24.co.za | Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020

News24 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Liverpool hope to begin work on their £60 million Anfield Road redevelopment by the end of the year.
Liverpool reveal timeline for Anfield Road redevelopment with completion set for 2022/23 season

Proposed rebuild of the Anfield Road stand will add 5,200 general admission seats and 1,800 for hospitality and take the ground's overall capacity to around...
Liverpool give update on £60m Anfield stadium expansion plans in latest regeneration

Liverpool give update on £60m Anfield stadium expansion plans in latest regenerationLiverpool’s plans for the redevelopment of Anfield will see the capacity increase to over 60,000
