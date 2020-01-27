Global  

Analysis: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to replicate NASCAR dominance in 2020 season

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Joe Gibbs started and ended the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season standing in victory lane, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue.
NASCAR gearing up with Daytona 500: What to expect in 2020 season

Will Jimmie Johnson win a race during his final season and can Joe Gibbs Racing continue its ridiculous dominance?
USATODAY.com

With champs in tow, Gibbs stands tall as class of NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — Joe Gibbs was trying to apologize. His driver won another checkered flag at Daytona — the same track where Gibbs’ eponymous race...
Seattle Times

