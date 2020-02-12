Global  

Boxing news: Josh Warrington parts company with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions

talkSPORT Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Josh Warrington has split with promoter Frank Warren. The Leeds fighter joined forces with Warren’s Queensberry Promotions in 2017 and went on to become IBF world featherweight champion a year later. Warrington left Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom company to join Warren’s stable three years ago. He clinched the IBF title by beating Lee Selby at Elland […]
