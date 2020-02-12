Boxing news: Josh Warrington parts company with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Josh Warrington has split with promoter Frank Warren. The Leeds fighter joined forces with Warren’s Queensberry Promotions in 2017 and went on to become IBF world featherweight champion a year later. Warrington left Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom company to join Warren’s stable three years ago. He clinched the IBF title by beating Lee Selby at Elland […] 👓 View full article

