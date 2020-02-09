Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michigan State hires Mel Tucker after coach said he would stay at Colorado, per reports

Michigan State hires Mel Tucker after coach said he would stay at Colorado, per reports

CBS Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Tucker only spent one season with the Buffaloes before making the move to the Big Ten
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position

MSU hires Mel Tucker to fill head coaching position 02:41

 After initially saying no, the Colorado head coach couldn't pass up another offer by the university.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Colorado Buffaloes Football Coach Mel Tucker To Leave For Michigan State Job [Video]Report: Colorado Buffaloes Football Coach Mel Tucker To Leave For Michigan State Job

Tucker only coached the Buffaloes for one season.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:34Published

Mel Tucker 'Committed' To CU Amid Interview For Michigan State Position [Video]Mel Tucker 'Committed' To CU Amid Interview For Michigan State Position

University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is reportedly set to be one of two candidates to interview for the Michigan State head coaching job. 

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

REPORT: Michigan State Hires Mel Tucker As Their New Football Coach

Will it be a good fit?
Daily Caller

Opinion: Michigan State's Mel Tucker hire underscores type of competitive imbalance NCAA ignores

The NCAA says it doesn't want to pay college athletes due, in part, to creating a competitive imbalance. But MSU's hire illustrates how that exists.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

BelangerSusan

Susan Belanger RT @TheWindsorStar: Reports: Michigan State hires Colorado's Tucker https://t.co/eR1Y8cdeuq 1 minute ago

TheOaklandPress

The Oakland Press Sources: Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker https://t.co/2Ly3P1VByi https://t.co/kVjQTzyW0j 9 minutes ago

JonathanFlora

Jonathan Flora RT @joeyrkaufman: Michigan State has hired a former Ohio State defensive coordinator as its next coach. Rather than Luke Fickell, it’s Mel… 10 minutes ago

badboytrad

Badboytrad How will this effect future fundraising? What about the student athletes who have committed to CU? I want to hear f… https://t.co/7kMhRDiBS2 11 minutes ago

Mightmose

⚪AluCARD🔴🐓 RT @247Sports: Confirmed: Colorado coach Mel Tucker will be Mark Dantonio's replacement at Michigan State. https://t.co/jRoc5t4ptP https:/… 11 minutes ago

Sam_Elliott21

Sam Elliott RT @PatrickASchmidt: Michigan State showed Mel Tucker the money and he accepted. This isn't a desperation hire by MSU. This is really sma… 15 minutes ago

943TheGame

94.3 THE GAME Michigan State hires Colorado coach Mel Tucker https://t.co/XWGBNcwOGj 22 minutes ago

MichaelSpathITH

Michael Spath RT @BSB_Wolverine: 🤔Here's What I'm Thinking🤔 Michigan State has hired Mel Tucker as its new head coach. Here's what I think about it. HW… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.