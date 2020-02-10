Global  

2 Indians on Japan ship test +ve for coronavirus

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.
