Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Former Prem chairman questions Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Former Prem chairman questions Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Team Talk Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Marcelo Bielsa was appointed the Leeds United head coach in the summer of 2018 and guided the team to the Championship play-offs last season

The post Former Prem chairman questions Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: How to beat Leeds United

How to beat Leeds United 03:21

 Former England manager Steve McClaren explains why Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics make Leeds United vulnerable on the counter attack.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bielsa: Leeds not playing worse [Video]Bielsa: Leeds not playing worse

Marcelo Bielsa insists his Leeds side are playing no worse than earlier in the season, despite their recent poor form in the Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published

Bielsa accepts responsibility for defeat [Video]Bielsa accepts responsibility for defeat

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was disappointed with his sides defeat but said he cannot fault his players' effort after they lost 2-0 to promotion rivals Nottingham Forest.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'I insist' - Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa makes surprise Nottingham Forest admission

'I insist' - Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa makes surprise Nottingham Forest admissionForest 2-0 Leeds - Sammy Ameobi and a late, Tyler Walker goal earned Forest all three points at a raucous City Ground
Nottingham Post

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa 'strips naked and lies on table for 30 minutes' after matches

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa 'strips naked and lies on table for 30 minutes' after matchesLeeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has become famed for his eccentric antics at the Championship heavyweights
Daily Star Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldFootball.londontalkSPORT

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.