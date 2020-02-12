Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam

Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
France's Gael Monfils started his Rotterdam Open title defense with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa on Wednesday to move into the last 16.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/m8pCFb4zFQ 3 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Tennis: Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam Open https://t.co/nxvQYQ0S75 https://t.co/THWL9PjLh5 3 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Tennis: Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam Open https://t.co/Ovcgg2dvfm https://t.co/Z2Y6pmxrmt 3 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam - https://t.co/GAL13M9b31 https://t.co/4OV2q8Jk0f 3 hours ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam https://t.co/jpDsvVXX2o https://t.co/UJYeRxW27C 3 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam https://t.co/jny2cHennB ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/vfgmgqfJEK 3 hours ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam https://t.co/1DAqjwgdcc https://t.co/Q7JrbsucGQ 3 hours ago

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines Reuters - UK - Tennis: Tennis-Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.