Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant buried in private family service near California home

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant buried in private family service near California home

CBS Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are scheduled to be honored at a public memorial service on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post 01:38

 Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post Vanessa Bryant is still dealing with the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Have Been Laid to Rest [Video]Kobe and Gianna Bryant Have Been Laid to Rest

Kobe and Gianna Bryant Have Been Laid to Rest The late NBA superstar and his daughter were buried at a Southern California cemetery Friday, according to their death certificates. The documents,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

Hog Fest 2016 Set for Saturday [Video]Hog Fest 2016 Set for Saturday

Tomorrow Governor Phil Bryant will be on the Coast for one of the largest charity motorcycle events of the year. This is the fifth annual Home of Grace Hog Ride.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna buried in private family service last week

With a public memorial service set for Feb. 24, Kobe and Gianna Bryant were laid to rest in a private burial last week, records show.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant and Daughter's Remains Released to Family

Funeral service for the NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were killed in a helicopter crash in late January, is expected to take place in the...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Beni_ThaGod

b e n i 👅 RT @HotFreestyle: Kobe Bryant & Gianna have been laid to rest in private funeral 😢🙏🏽 https://t.co/iMjtqDjodu 39 seconds ago

EnsembleWM

Ensemble Wealth Mgmt Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna: 'Our love for them is endless' https://t.co/npvBOsxS6Q 2 minutes ago

TBryan24_

Bam RT @LAKERFANATICS: Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 via… 2 minutes ago

allthatashhhhh

Fluffy ☁️ RT @etnow: Kobe and Gigi Bryant have been laid to rest. 💜💛 https://t.co/oe76Svhd5g 2 minutes ago

vnna25

__anaruiz RT @KTLA: Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried in a private family service near the family’s Orange County home la… 3 minutes ago

TheSpun

The Spun Very cool. https://t.co/Kh5VV6CXJi 3 minutes ago

wilhard195

Greg Willis RT @theGrio: Rightfully, though Vanessa Bryant helped plan the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna on 2-24; she wanted something private fo… 4 minutes ago

iliana26_

Steph RT @chicagotribune: Kobe and Gianna Bryant were buried in a private family service near the family's Orange County home last week, records… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.