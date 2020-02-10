Global  

Cricket: Michael Clarke and wife Kyly to divorce after seven years together

New Zealand Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Michael Clarke and wife Kyly to divorce after seven years togetherFormer Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly have announced they will separate after seven years of marriage.The couple issued a joint statement to The Australian on Wednesday night announcing they will split."After...
Michael and Kyly Clarke set to divorce

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and wife Kyly are getting divorced after more than seven years of marriage.
The Age

Ex-Army medic sentenced to 35 years for his wife’s murder

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Army medic stationed in Hawaii was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison Monday for the 2014 stabbing of his wife in a case involving...
Seattle Times

